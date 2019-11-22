LOUIS F. JANIS JR. VICTORIA - Louis Janis Jr, 57, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Victoria on June 5, 1962 to Louis Frank Janis Sr. and Mildred Ann Koliba. Jr is survived by his wife, Darlene of 36 years, daughters, Kelley (Cory) Hester of Spring, TX, and Krystal (Chico) Espinoza of Spring, TX; and grandchildren, Laya Espinoza, Fidel Espinoza IV, Gabree Espinoza, Lucas Hester, and Kenna Hester. He is also survived by his mother Mildred Koliba-Janis; sister Cindy (Jimmy) Boyd of Inez, and brothers Anthony (Mary) Janis of Victoria and Dewayne (JoAnn) Janis of Bloomington. He is preceded in death by his father Louis Janis. Jr was a friend to all and was always ready to drink a beer with anyone. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He loved working in the garden and spending time with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 4:00 6:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, 14711 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354. A celebration of Jr's life will be held at Judy and Paul Koliba's home, 7311 Black Forest Magnolia, TX 77354, following visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
