Louis Lopez, 82, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born April 30, 1938 in Yoakum, one of the ten children born to Louis and Felomena (Gomez) Lopez.
Louis was a veteran having served in the US Army. He was a coon hunter for over 60 years and leatherworker, retiring from Circle Y after 30 years of service. He was married to his beloved Mary Bell (Hamman) Lopez for 45 years until her passing August 6, 2014. In his early days, he participated in many small-town rodeos; calf roping and breaking horses as a side job. He also had a passion for country & western, raising hound dogs and saving stray cats.
Survivors are his sisters, Stella Garcia, Helen Jackson, Judy Reichwein, Maria Luna-Fikac and Luci Siminic; brothers, Katrino, Ralph and Jesse Lopez.; numerous nieces and nephews; 3 hound dogs and 2 cats.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Bell; brother, Leonard Lopez Sr.
Public viewing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Junior Gomez, Alex Gomez, Gab Barrera, Efford Hamman, Matt Hamman, Xavier Perez, Donnie Migl, Louis Myers
Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse Lopez, Katrino Lopez, Ralph Lopez
Memorials may be given to the Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center in Victoria.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
