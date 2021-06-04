Louis Guerrero Anaya
Louis Guerrero Anaya
VICTORIA — Louis “Louie” Guerrero Anaya, 74, passed away surrounded by his family on June 1, 2021. Louis was born December 24, 1946 in Karnes City, TX to the late Ruth Guerrero and Alex Anaya.
Louie was a faithful man of God, husband, father and proud grandfather. He devoted his life doing for others. His strong work ethic began when he was a young farmer and stayed with him throughout his career. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed hunting more than any other hobby and spending time with his beloved dogs.
Louis is survived by his wife, Anna Anaya of Victoria; children, Gary Anaya of Austin, Joshua Anaya (Hope) of San Antonio, Lisabeth Gonzales (Abel) of San Antonio, Maddie Martinez (Chris) of San Antonio, his grandchildren, Alex and Isabella Anaya, Camren, Brianna and Carson Martinez and AJ and Alyssa Gonzales; sisters, Evelyn Fellabom, Ruth Soto, Irma Anaya, Mary Helen Gonzales (Roy) and brother, Richard Anaya.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Manuel Anaya.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services are Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3 PM at Christian Multi Ethnic Baptist Church, 601 E. Red River St. Victoria, TX
Pallbearers are Mickey Thomas, Dennis Redding, Buddy Dierlam, Steve (Shorty) Zielonka, Jay Hawkins, Edward Redmon.
Memorial donations may be made to Christian Multi Ethnic Baptist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

