Louis J. Bitterly
VICTORIA — Louis J. Bitterly, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father and a follower of Christ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the age of 93.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 24th from 4-6pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary and funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 27th at Our Lady of Victory starting at 1:30pm. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Louis was born on December 6, 1927 to the late Ludwig and Helen Lau Bitterly in Meyersville, Texas. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a WWII veteran. After returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Vergie Bruns on November 4, 1951 and together they raised 6 children. He also had a 38 year career with NL McCullough Tool Company, and retired at 58 to enjoy the life of leisure. Although he is no longer with us, we will always cherish the love, laughter and wisdom he has instilled in all of us!
Louis is survived by his wife, Vergie Bitterly; sons, David Bitterly (Norma) and Jerry Bitterly (Dottie); daughters, Katherine Howard (Dale), Cheryl Neese (Robert Laguarta), and Theresa Ruddick (Ed); 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, and sister Ruby Schrade.
He will be reunited in heaven with his parents; son, Richard Bitterly; and one sister and brother.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft for their wonderful care and compassion. As well as Hospice of South Texas and Texas Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Our Lady of Victory - Building Fund or Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
