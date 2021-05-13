Louis Kutac

He worked at Alcoa for 32 years as a draftsman and a machinist. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, K.J.T., and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He lived on the family farm and enjoyed farming, gardening, raising cattle, reading, history and family gatherings. He was kind, considerate and generous.
Survivors are his sisters, Sister Paschaline Kutac of Victoria, Adella M. Kutac of Yoakum, Ann Margaret Kutac of Yoakum and Ludmila Cowan of Shiner; brothers, Anthony Kutac of Yoakum and Albert Kutac of Yoakum; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Val Kutac.
Visitation 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday May 14, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorial may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph School, St. Ludmila School or Incarnate Word Convent.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.