LOUIS JOHN LASKOSKIE VICTORIA - Louis John Laskoskie went to be with the Lord November 22, 2019 at the age of 93. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 27th at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (5)
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Conversation, listening are good civic habits (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.