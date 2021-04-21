LOUIS LLOYD "BULL" BREWER
LOUIS LLOYD “BULL” BREWER
GANADO — Louis Lloyd Brewer, age 65, passed from this life into eternal life, Thursday April 15, 2021 in Ganado, Texas with his special love Barbara Chambers by his side.
Louis, known as “Bull” by his friends, was born January 4, 1956 the son of Ellester Lloyd Brewer and Maxine Ives in Cuero, Texas. He graduated from Cuero High School and served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Rawhide Riders, Inc in which he was an avid rider and officer. He worked in the oilfield for many years before retiring. Among all things, Louis loved his family and spending time with them whenever possible. He loved talking and reminiscing about his stories of the past. He loved to fish and spend time outdoors. He loved hanging out with his closest friends at the local dance halls. Louis had a reputation for being the kind of man who would lend a hand to anyone in need. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He always had a huge smile on his face.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Brewer.
Louis is survived by his siblings, Iona Ann Kulik (Frank), Beverly Jane Ellinger, John Brewer (Melinda), Susan Saurage, Linda Sue Warling (Ken Donica). He was also blessed to have 18 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of life on Friday April 23, 2021 with a memorial service to begin at 2 pm at Trinity Church – 2009 N Clinton St Cuero, Texas. A reception and gathering will follow at Lindenau Hall & Rifle Club, 22 Striedel Lane Cuero, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Louis to donors’ choice.

