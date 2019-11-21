LOUIS BANDA MORENO, SR. VICTORIA - Louis B. Moreno, Sr. age 63, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1956 in Beeville, Texas to the late Matilde Moreno Sr. and Erlinda Banda. He is survived by Daughters; Pricilla Martinez (Carlos) of Victoria, Texas, Melissa Garza of Corpus Christi, Tx., Veronica Ochoa (Juan) of Fort Worth, Tx., Sally Morin (Francisco) of Conroe, Tx., Sons; Joe Louis Moreno (Yolanda) of Victoria, Tx., Louis Moreno, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Tx., Sisters; Mary Moreno, Dora Camacho, and Dola Kay Moreno, all of Beeville. Tx., Brothers; Alfredo Benavides (Beatrice), Matilde Moreno (Elma), and Benito Moreno, all of Beeville, Tx., Tony Moreno (Victoria) of Victoria, Tx., and Manuel Moreno of Colorado, 28 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Son; Robert Lee Moreno, and Sister; Adela Hurtado, Brothers; Johnny Benavides and Reynaldo Moreno. Visitation will begin on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas with Father Eliecer Patino Hurtado to officiate. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, Tx. Pallbearers will be Guillermo Valdez, Johnny Lee Moreno, Anthony Moreno, Renae Lane, Lionel Lane, and Eduardo Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Decker, Carlos Martinez, Jeannie Decker, Yolanda Hernandez, and Brianna Hernandez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212.
