LOUIS WAYNE NEILL PORT LAVACA - Louis Wayne Neill, 78, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019. Louis' family and friends will gather for a Memorial Visitation from 10am to 12pm, Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca. Following the visitation, the family invites you to a reception in the Austin Room to continue celebrating his life. Louis was born November 16th, 1941 in Port Lavaca to the late James C. and Rosa Bouquet Neill. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. He lived on Chocolate Bay his entire life. He went to Texas A&I - Kingsville and received a Bachelor's degree in Business. He married Irmalee Rose on January 27th, 1965 and had two children from this union. Louis loved farming and ranching. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and country dancing. He was the person everyone turned to for advice and knowledge. It always seemed like he knew everything about everything. He had a good sense of humor and was the true leader of his family. He always had lessons to teach. He was "the calm in any chaos". Louis was a loving father, brother and friend. He will be forever remembered and loved by all. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Rosa Bouquet Neill; his wife, Irmalee Neill; his brother, James Morris Neill; and sisters, Bernice Irene Matson, Ruth Halk Williams and Roberta Grace Burton. Louis is survived by his son, Trevor Neill; his daughter, Katherine Neill Nichols and husband, Ronnie; his brother, Thurman Neill and wife, Betty; his companion, Elizabeth Palmeri; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (4)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (4)
- Letter: Reader is dismayed by impeachment of President Trump (3)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
- Letter: The grand old quandary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.