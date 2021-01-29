Louis Poth
RICHLAND HILLS - Louis Joseph Poth, Jr. passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Benedicts Parish, Fort Worth, Texas. Graveside: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Yoakum, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood, Fort Worth, Texas.
He was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Yoakum, Texas, to Louis Joseph Poth, Sr. and Josephine Raymond Poth. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Yoakum and continued his education at Texas A & M, College Station, Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degrees. He completed Ph. D. studies at Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK., in Mechanical Engineering/Thermodynamics. He worked for General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin in the space program, retiring in 2005. His retirement was short lived as the company asked him to return to work with the team of engineers solving the problem with the heat shield on the space capsule after the tragedy of the Columbia space capsule. He retired a second time in 2007.
Always interested in service to his church, Louis was ordained a Permanent Deacon on June 4, 1978, for the Diocese of Galveston-Houston. He served St. Mary Catholic Church in Texas City and during this time he and his wife Phyllis hosted a radio program for the diocese entitled “The Rosary” under the direction of the Communications Director Madilyn Johnson. When his work brought him to the Fort Worth diocese in 1988, Bishop Delaney assigned him to St. Peter the Apostle Parish where he continued the diaconate ministry until 1994. At that time, the Bishop assigned him to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. During his diaconal years, Religious Education was dear to his heart and he always was involved in the Religious Education Program as an instructor. He retired from the diaconal ministry in 2012.
In 1994, Louis and his wife, Phyllis with the counsel of Sister Christina Marie Griggs, O.Carm, organized the St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross Lay Carmelite Community in Fort Worth. This community received their Charter from Rome in 1999 and continues to meet at St. Ann Church in Burleson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanne; step-brother, Jody Hines Poth; and his parents, Louis and Josephine Poth of Yoakum, Texas.
Survivors: Wife of 54 years, Phyllis Lehr Poth; four daughters, Mary Couch (Steve), Laura Mann (Gary), Ellen Slater, and Theresa Brown (George); grandsons, Sean Slater, Daniel Slater and George C. Brown; granddaughters, Sophie Slater Miller, Maura Mann, Megan Mann, and Adelaide Brown; sister, Joanne Dreyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
