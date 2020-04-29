LOUIS ANTHONY ROJAS GOLIAD - Louis Anthony Rojas, 21 of Goliad, went to be with our Lord on April 20, 2020. He was born in Victoria, Tx to Louis Moreno Rojas Sr, and Marsha Marie Campos on January 23,1999. Louis is preceded in death by his grandfather Antonio Lopez Rojas. Left to cherish his memory are mother and father, Marsha Marie Campos of Beeville, Tx., and father, Louis Moreno Rojas Sr. of Goliad, Tx; sisters, Ashley (David) Rojas, Sabrina (Crystal) Rojas, Yvette (Randy) Rojas, Teanna Rene Rojas; brother, Marcelino (Nino) Trevino; Grandmother, Juanita Moreno Rojas. Grandmother- Norma Jean Garcia. Grandfather- Daniel (Irene) Campos- Great Grandmother- Margarita Martinez Castilla, Great grandmother, Margarita Jimenez Campos; nieces/nephew, Meghan Ann Funkhouser, Aylissa Neveah Alvarez, FaithLynn Grace Rojas, Hunner Ray Rojas; aunts, Veronica (Tyler) Klapuch, Carrie Campos, Thea Sanchez; uncles, tony (Amanda) Rojas, Robert (Rosie) Garcia, Daniel (Valerie) Campos, Donnie Campos, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Quesada. To cherish his memories are great aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-cousins. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go fishing, and was working at Rudy's on the Run in Goliad, Tx. He was baptized as a teenager @ Fannin United Methodist Church, Fannin, Tx. We will forever carry you in our hearts. A private graveside service will be held on May 1, 2020. Honorary Pallbearers are Donnie Campos and David Alvarez. Pallbearers will be Marcelino (Nino) Trevino, Daniel J. Campos, Robert L. Garcia, Randy Rangel, Brice Perez, and Camilo Perez. Thoughts and prayers and memories may be shared online @ www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries, Goliad, Tx.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries