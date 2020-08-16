Refugio - Louis T. Lopez, 81, passed away August 14, 2020. He was born April 17, 1939 in Woodsboro,Tx. Louis is preceded in death by his parents Rufino Lopez and Guadalupe Turribate; brothers Richard "RT" Lopez, Alfredo Lopez, Jose Lopez, Sr.; sister Serveda Lopez Villegas. Survivors include his wife Elena "Nena" Lopez; sons Louis Lopez, Jr. and Jesse Castillo; daughters Cathy Ann (Gabriel Acevedo) and Stephanie "Buffy" (Jesse) Cordova; brother Jesse Lopez; sisters Juana Lopez, Margaret Gonzales and Francis Garza; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Monday, August 17, 2020, Moore Funeral Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 17, 2020, St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Tx 78377 (361)526-4334
