Louise Brubaker
BLOOMINGTON — Louise Brubaker, 90 of Bloomington, TX went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2023. She was born Jun 8, 1932 in Killeen, TX to Bill and Della Young Ragland Allbright. Louise was a longtime secretary for Crescent Valley Baptist Church and a clerk for the hospital for many years before her retirement.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Robert) Maretick of Bloomington, Debbie (Bobby) Boedeker of Bloomington; son, Bobby (Cheryl) Brubaker of Salado; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob’ Brubaker and a sister, Liz Alexander.
A graveside service will be 11 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Crescent Valley Cemetery with Rev. Marcos Gohlke officiating. To honor Louise’s memory everyone is invited to wear purple.
Louise’s great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
To share a memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
