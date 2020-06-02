LOUISE DEPINE PRINCE SUGAR LAND - Louise Depine Prince, age 93 years, 7 months, 27 days, peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home of the past 3 years at Landon Ridge Assisted Living in Sugar Land, Texas. Louise had been in failing health for many months, and had been placed in hospice care. She was born in Victoria, Texas on October 2, 1926, the first child of Louis M. Depine, Sr. and Philimene Meyer Depine. She was a wonderful big sister to her three younger siblings, Lucille, Leona "Loni" and Louis, Jr. "Sonny". She attended school at Nazareth Academy all 12 years, where she particularly enjoyed taking art lessons, honing her bookkeeping skills, participating in the Drum & Bugle Corps and making many lifelong friends. While in high school Louise put her accounting knowledge into practice when she secured a job at the downtown Victoria Woolworth "five & dime" store and opened her first checking and savings accounts. As World War II was in full swing, Louise wanted to do her part, and she eagerly volunteered for many war efforts, with her most enjoyable being her service as a U.S.O. hostess. She was a raven-haired beauty, and there is no doubt that she was a favorite dance partner of the young servicemen as they spent time stationed at Foster Air Force Base in Victoria before overseas duty. It was during one of the regular dances that she met a young man who became a good friend and eventually introduced her to the love of her life, Gorman William Prince (Sr.). They met when she was still midway through high school, so their romance got off to a slow start, with much of it taking place in hundreds of letters written back and forth as Gorman served two stents in the Army Air Corps, including time spent in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in Guam. Louise graduated high school in 1944, the war soon came to a close and Gorman was honorably discharged at the end of 1945. The young couple both acquired full-time jobs, with Louise working at the Singer Sewing Company, and both endeavoring to save money as their romance and love grew. On February 10, 1947 they pledged their love and commitment before God and family as they wedded in a beautiful ceremony in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria. No sooner had the ink dried on the marriage certificate then they were on the road to Houston, where they were both able to transfer their jobs and set up housekeeping. They loved spending their evenings walking in downtown Houston, "window shopping" for hours, and dreaming of their future together and the time they would start their family and build a home. Soon they were blessed with news that their first bundle of joy was on the way. After much deliberation, they made the decision to return to Victoria to raise their children with family close by. Twenty-one months after their "I do's" they were welcoming their baby son, Gorman Jr., "Billy". Louise loved staying home with her little boy, and Gorman was once again working at Foster Field, but as a civilian rather than an enlisted man. Things fell into place as they were soon building their little love nest on Hiller Street in Victoria, moving in and getting news that another bundle was on the way. Soon after their daughter Gail was born, Gorman went into business for himself, and Louise was able to use her accounting skills to do her part. Time passed, the business grew as did the children, with both marrying and leaving the nest. Louise enjoyed Gorman's hobby of restoring a 1931 Ford Model-A Tudor, and as empty nesters they had fun participating in parades, car meets and antique car shows, at the same time cherishing their first grandchild, Vicky, daughter of Bill. But just as quickly as they settled into pre-retirement fun, things changed. Louise's beloved Gorman lost his life at the young age of 52 in 1975 from a congenital heart defect and congestive heart failure. Louise immediately took on the task of liquidating the family business, learning to drive at the age of 48, and finding outside employment for the first time in more than 25 years. When she was hired at JC Penneys in Victoria, she had no idea that she was finding a second "family" and a home-away-from-home. All of her many co-workers quickly grew to love her, and nicknamed her "Princey". She joined bunco and domino clubs (she especially loved "Chicken Foot"), two travel groups and enthusiastically began to travel the world, enjoying such places as Germany, Canada, and Mexico, as well as domestic travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Arkansas, Missouri and more. Louise also happily welcomed more grandchildren, as Bill had a son, Bruce, and Gail had a daughter and son, Aleshia and Aaron, and then blessed the family with two "bonus" children, Christopher and Amanda. Louise continued to work for JC Penneys for a total of 33 years, working until she was 83 years old. Even in retirement she stayed very active and busy, participating in many church activities at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria, and driving the countryside to visit as many small area Catholic church festivals as she could. One immense source of pride for Louise was her eleven great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly. She had an amazing memory and enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends. Louise's family takes great comfort in knowing that she lived a long and very full life and knew The Lord and was at peace and ready to leave this world behind to be received into the arms of God. She is survived by her brother Louis Depine, Jr. and his wife Betty of Victoria; her two brothers-in-law, Ernest Faltysek of College Station and Charles F. Richter of Goliad, her son Bill Prince of Houston, her daughter Gail Parker and husband Randy of Sugar Land; her grandchildren Vicky Banse and husband John of Stafford, Bruce Prince and wife Nancy of Richmond, Aaron Faidley and wife Helen of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., Chris Parker and wife Kim of Beaumont, and Amanda Starrett and husband Chad of Sugar Land; and her great-grand children Ashlyn Faidley of Sugar Land, Sofi and Matt Faidley of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., Jacob and Claire Banse of Stafford, Jill and Ty Prince of Richmond, Wesley and Keira Parker of Beaumont and Kaleigh and Parker Starrett of Sugar Land. She is also survived by numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Gorman, her cherished granddaughter, Aleshia Faidley Preuss, and her two sisters Lucille Richter and Leona Faltysek. She will lie in state beginning Monday evening, June 1st at the Settegast-Kopf Funeral Home at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, Texas (281-565-5015). Burial will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 1:00pm at Resurrection Cemetery located at the corner of Laurent Street and Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, Texas. A graveside Catholic service will be led by Fr. Gary Janak of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in the name of Louise to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1505 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901, 361-573-0828.
