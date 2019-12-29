LOUISE J. JANECKA PORT LAVACA - Louise J. Darilek Janecka, 79, of Port Lavaca, TX, went to be with her Lord on December 27, 2019. Louise was born Shiner, TX, to Jerry and Henrietta Darilek on May 15, 1940. She went to school in Gonzales. She married Edwin Eugene Janecka, Sr. on May 18, 1955. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Louise is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Garry (Peggy) Janecka, Janice (Jeff) Muschalek, Edwin (Sheila) Janecka, Jr.; grandchildren, Crystal Janecka, Kassie (Billy) Billings, Chelsea (Daniel) Burriss, Brooke (Dallas) Franklin, Derrick (Christina) Muschalek, Kyle Muschalek, Ashlee (Marshall) Coots, and Dillon Janecka; Great-grandchildren, Brock & Kally Billings, Landon Burriss, Luke Franklin, Skylar, Bryce & Peyton Muschalek, Case, Kinslee & Khloe Coots; Brothers, Jerry (Patsy) Darilek, Daniel (Polly) Darilek, and Tommy (Linda) Darilek; Sisters, Rosie Vickery, Evelyn Kasper, Jeannie (Anthony) Blinka. Visitation will began at 9AM, followed by Rosary at 9:30AM, and Funeral Mass at 10AM on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, TX. Burial will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Billings, Daniel Burriss, Dallas Franklin, Derrick Muschalek, Kyle Muschalek, Dillon Janecka, Marshall Coots & Charles Grubert. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons: Brock, Landon, Luke, Case, and Bryce.
