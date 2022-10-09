Louise Marie Orsak
VICTORIA — Louise Marie Orsak, 84, of Victoria, passed away surrounded by her family in her home on October 5, 2022. She was born on January 1, 1938 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Joe C. and Hattie Meta Henrichs Klesel.
She met and fell in love with Edwin Orsak Sr., of Lavaca County, and they married on January 24, 1955. They were blessed with four children, Edwin Orsak Jr., Debbie (Carlton) Dollery, Darlene Freize, all of Victoria, and Edward Orsak of Yorktown.
She is survived by her four children; sister, Lorene A. Fishbeck of Moulton; grandchildren, Dustin (Cari) Orsak, James (Ashley) Dollery, Hunter Dollery, Jessie Freize, Shawn Hulsey, Deborah Villarreal, Deana (Ellis) Fellers, Scott Orsak, Brian Orsak, Jerimiah (Sara) Orsak, Edward Orsak Jr, Amber (Pedro Bautista) Orsak; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Orsak Sr; brothers, Adolph Klesel, Eugene Klesel, and Martin Lee Klesel.
Mom had a loving heart for everyone, especially children. She cared and raised several hundred children, and for many she provided a safe and loving place to stay for long periods of time. Many of these children became part of our family since they stayed for weeks with us, and because mom’s Catholic faith was strong, she would take the children with our family to church on Sundays. Over time, she had some children baptized with the parents’ permission. We went to family gatherings and weddings and even funerals with groups of children in tow, as she became the second parent to many of them. We, as her children, always had playmates, and even to this day keep in touch with some.
As her children, we will always cherish the time we had with her and the laughter and tears that were shed with everyone she met. She had a love of baking, and her country cooking was amazing. The house was filled with Polka and Waltz music when she was in the kitchen. She never measured her ingredients and always got it perfect. She was well known for her kolaches and famous homemade German chocolate cake. We spent weekends making homemade noodles and rolling them out to dry and then cutting them into long strips and enjoyed eating them to see who could do it without the noodle breaking till the end. We had laughter so loud in the home that at times the laughter would roll down our faces as tears. Saturdays were always a joy for us, we would clean the house, and dad and the boys would do the yard and in the evening we had sandwiches, chips and dip, and soda, then we gathered around the TV for Hee Haw, The Lawrence Welk Show, Grande Ole Opry, and Wrestling! Sunday morning was church day, then we spent the afternoon trying out the moves we saw on wrestling, listening to mom yell, “you better not come crying when you get hurt!” Most Sundays we spent on the farm with our Great Uncle Emil and Great Aunt Elizabeth in Shiner. We ran through the pastures, playing and would sneak in the kitchen where she kept a table with a long white sheet over the kolaches and sneak one while mom just looked and smiled. She and dad loved visiting with them as we played with their six boys.
Mom was happiest when baking and fishing. Once the line hit the water all the cares and stress of the day were gone, and the laughter and memories began, from trying to bait the hook, to the smile on her face when she landed a fish. Her home was inviting and warm, anyone who sat at the table felt at ease and could speak to her about anything and felt special afterwards. Family and friends would gather for hamburger night, where the guys would see who could eat the most burgers.
Mom and Dad had a love for each other that was reflected during their 62 years of marriage. Anyone who knew them saw that they lived out their wedding vows to the fullest, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health. Mom’s strength was her faith. She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church and active in the Altar Society and SPJST.
The family will receive friends at Colonial Funeral Home on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Kristopher Fuchs of Victoria and Father Dominic Antwi-Boasiako of Sweet Home officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Orsak, James Dollery, Hunter Dollery, Carlton Dollery, Dennis Ellis, and Edmund Kloesel. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Building Fund or the Altar Society.
Special thanks and gratitude goes to the entire staff of Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Gustavo Sandigo and staff; Dr.Terry Whitehouse, Dr. George Osuchukwu, Dr. Azhar Malik, Dr. Yong Du, Kelly Hollman FNP, and their staff; the Drs of Detar Family Medicine, and the select nurses, lab technicians and respiratory staff who cared for our mom as if she were their own mother. She was treated with dignity and respect and loving care by those individuals whom God chose to be her caregivers. We thank all of you for your devotion to our mothers care. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Online Poll
Are you registered to vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.