Lowell E. Morris
YOAKUM — Lowell Edwin Morris, 82, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born April 1, 1939 in Corpus Christi to Lowell and Lillian (Curry) Morris.
He graduated from Yoakum High School in 1959 and attended Texas A&I Kingsville, while working in the summers for the United Postal Service. He began working full time for the Postal Service in Yoakum in 1962 and remained there until his retirement after 40 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene (Christen) Morris of Yoakum; sons, Steven Morris (Brenda), Keith Morris (Cynthia) and daughter, Stephanie Lerch (Clint), all of Yoakum; grandchildren, Ashley Wehmeyer (Austin) of Brenham, Jayla Morris, Clay Morris (Mindi), Callie Morris, Jade Lerch, Colt Lerch and Brett Lerch, all of Yoakum; great-grandchildren, Raylan Morris and Kash Lerch.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Repka.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be given local Food Pantry or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
