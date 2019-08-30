LOYCE STRIEBECK HALLETTSVILLE - Loyce Striebeck, 84; Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hallettsville; visitation will start at 9 am at church that Saturday. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
