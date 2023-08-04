Loyd Geary Taylor
YORKTOWN — The Taylor family lost their “rock” Loyd Geary, on July 27, 2023. Geary had a huge personality, generous heart, and was a story teller who tended to be the life of the party. Geary was born in Pampa, Texas, on November 4,1940, to Betty Jane & Loyd Alvin Taylor, who preceded Geary in death.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy and their children Geary Todd (Michaela), Kenneth Van (Paige), Sara Jane, plus two grandchildren, Murphy Grace Taylor and Reyann Taylor Pickens. He is also survived by all six of his siblings: Sue Bradley, Pat McVickers, Barbie Taylor, Becky Parker, Curt Taylor, and Jan Hudson.
Geary graduated in 1960 from Tascosa High School in Amarillo, Texas, and attended the University of Oklahoma where he played college football on scholarship. It was at Oklahoma where he met Judy, and they were married September, 6, 1963. Judy and Geary moved to Canyon, Texas, where Geary coached football and later baseball at West Texas State University. In 1980, the Taylor family uprooted from the Panhandle of Texas to Yorktown where they owned and operated Taylor’s Farm & Ranch Supply as well as Taylor’s Texaco for 30 years total, before retiring in 2010. Geary & Judy also raised registered Texas Longhorns and cross bred cattle from 1980 on.
Geary was a nature lover, photographer, hunter, and occasionally an artist enjoying creating bronzes from the lost wax process. During this creative time in the 70’s & 80’s, he was asked to make a bust of Governor Bill Clements, which was displayed in the state capitol of Texas for several years. Geary also spent time whittling a full collection of various smoking pipes out of different woods to share with friends.
He was known affectionately by his best friends as “Bear Taylor” and so today we say farewell to the “Bear” but we will always & forever keep him close in our hearts.
Memorial Donations to the Lutheran Church building fund, Yorktown, Texas, or the charity organization of your choice.
Visitation 12-1 pm followed by Celebration of Geary’s Life on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 1pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Reception immediately following at the Presbyterian Fellowship Hall.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900.

