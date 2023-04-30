Loyd Junior Gossett
PORT LAVACA — Loyd Junior Gossett went to be with the Lord April 27, 2023 at the age of 95. He was born February 15, 1928 in Winters, Texas to the late Loyd Martin and Etta Mae Price Gossett.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a funeral service Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Interment to follow at Six Mile Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Sally Gossett; siblings Edgar Gossett, Lorene Barr, Naomi Duncan, Wayne Gossett, and Doug Gossett.
He is survived by his children Robert Gossett (Christela), Ronnie Gossett and Tammy (Randy) Weiser; brother L.C. Gossett, Sister Jean Theus; sister-in-law Bobbie Gossett; grandchildren Ryon (Stephanie) Gossett, Stefanie (Mark) Tschatschula, Kyle (Tess) Gossett, Russell (Kari) Weiser and Darren (Becky) Weiser; and great grandchildren Madison, McKinley, Callen, Lilly, Heidi, Kinlee, Reagan, Harlie and Reese.
Loyd was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He had worked for Tennessee Gas for 30 years before retiring and going into ranching and farming. He was a true cowboy. When his wife was living, they enjoyed camping and going to the coffee shop every morning. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time near his wood burning heater. He was a 58 year member of Calhoun County Youth Rodeo Association where he had been a past president.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.

