LT. COLONEL KENNETH K. GABBERT NURSERY - LT. Colonel Kenneth K. Gabbert, of Nursery passed into rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age 80. He was born on June 21, 1939 in Havensville, KS to the late Harold Thomas and Pauline Cordon Gabbert. Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service as a LT. Colonel. He received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. While serving his country and raising his own family, he and his wife fostered children and worked with refugee families. Upon retiring from the Army, Ken continued to work as a CRNA in Kingsville and Victoria until he retired completely in 2003. He loved living on his ranch (Adanal Ranch named after his boys), working his cows and driving his John Deere tractor. Above all, Ken loved to laugh and make everyone around him happy. He never met a stranger, and he was generous to a fault. He was a member of the VFW and a member of First United Methodist Church, Victoria. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Amy Gabbert, his sons Adam B. Gabbert (Ann), Andrew J. Gabbert, and Alan L. Gabbert (Dana); his sister, Frances E. Campbell; six grandchildren, Amanda Stiefer (Jason), Maryann Zieschang, Carson and Caden Gabbert, Mallorie Sarvis (Robert) and Madeline Gabbert; four great grandchildren and one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Gabbert and sister, Marcile Emerson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Victoria at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (4)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Bank offers 600K to VISD for new stadium turf, naming rights to field (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.