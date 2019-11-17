LT. COL. KENNETH K. GABBERT NURSERY - LT. Colonel Kenneth K. Gabbert, 80, of Nursery died on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. To share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
