Lucia “Lucy” Dominguez Rodriguez
PLACEDO — Lucia “Lucy” Dominguez Rodriguez 75 of Placedo went to be with the Lord February 24, 2023. She was born December 16, 1947 in Harlingen, TX to the late Bartolo Dominguez and Carolina Perez Dominguez.
Family and friends will gather for visitation March 10, 2023 from 6PM - 8PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway Victoria, TX, with a rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be March 11, 2023 at 1PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church 13316 TX-185, Bloomington, TX. Interment to immediately follow Funeral Mass.
Pallbearers will be Roy Dominguez, Adam Longoria, Jr., Felipe Dominguez, Michael Olguin, Benjamin Rodriguez and Percy Bates.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Eduviges Dominguez, Pablo Dominguez and Daniel Dominguez.
Lucia is survived by her loving husband of 50 wonderful years Albert Martinez Rodriguez; children, Clara Rodriguez, Daniel Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez and Elizabeth Rodriguez and husband, Benjamin; siblings, Eduviges Dominguez and wife, Lucia, Pablo Dominguez and wife, Juanita, Dora Ibarra and husband, Tiburcio and Daniel Dominguez and wife, Carmen; grandchildren, Jerry Adkins, Albert Adkins, Maia Rodriguez Bates, Mariah Rodriguez Bates, Maleah Rodriguez Bates, Nayeli Nicole Rodriguez and Benjamin Ray Rodriguez II; along with many other family and friends.
Lucia was preceded in death by her parents late Bartolo Dominguez and Carolina Perez Dominguez and Uncle Encarnacion Dominguez.
Lucia “Lucy” was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who put her family and others at the forefront of her life. She was the matriarch, the strongest pillar in her family’s foundation. She was also well known in her community and amongst friends. Her heart was forged in gold and her generosity knew no limits. She devoted her life to the blessed mother Mary which made her prayers create miracles. She was a homemaker who built a home for everyone she loved inside and outside of the family. She was a fierce protector and also the greatest comfort for her husband, children and grandchildren. Her strength and faith was the cornerstone of her legacy and will be carried on for generations to come.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.