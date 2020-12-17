Lucia M Garcia
BAYTOWN — Lucia M Garcia, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born May 1, 1931 in Bloomington, Texas to the late Domingo Moya, Sr and Venancia Licerio Moya.
Along with her husband, Anastacio, they were founding members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she was a dedicated Guadalupana. She enjoyed spending her days with her family and was a wonderful cook. As a caretaker, she cared for many people during her lifetime. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Lucia is survived by her children, Diane Ortiz (Paul); Mary Rios (Richard); Alfred Garcia (Veronica); and Anastacio Garcia, Jr.; sisters, Mary Ellen Garza, Teresa Gonzales; brother, Ernest Moya; ten grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Lucia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anastacio Garcia; son, Eddie Garcia; sisters, Elvira Hernandez and Virginia Acosta; brothers, Joe Moya and Domingo Moya, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Diana Garcia.
A visitation for Lucia will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. A burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Texas. Fond memories may be shared with the Garcia family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
