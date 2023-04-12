Lucia Morales Gonzales
VICTORIA —      Lucia Morales Gonzales, age 78 passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born November 30, 1944, to the late Raul Morales Sr., and Maria Uresti.
She is survived by her daughter Freda DeLaRosa (Eloy) of Bloomington Tx. Sons Louis Gonzales (Jamie) of Bluffton, S.C. and Leslie Gonzales (Corina)of Victoria, Tx. Sisters, Virginia Morales, Rosie Moreno, Alma Morales, and Maria Kreshen. Brothers, Greg Morales, and Elmo Morales.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Freddie R. Gonzales Jr. ,sisters Sylvia Rodriguez, and Valentina Morales. Brothers, Domingo Morales Sr., Johnny Morales, Raymond Morales, Raul Morales Jr., and Arnold Morales.
Visitation will begin Monday, April 10, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home from 5 pm-8 pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 6 pm. Continue visitation will begin Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 8:15 am with a Mass to begin at 9 am. Burial to follow at Catholic Cemetery #4.
Pallbearers will be Dimitri DeLaRosa, Zachary DeLaRosa, Marc Gonzales, John Soto,Cole Gonzales, and Zadyn DeLaRosa.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.