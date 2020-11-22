Lucia Urias Pena
VICTORIA — Lucia Urias Pena, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 with her family by her side. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 6-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Diaz, Joshua Diaz, Johnny Benavidez, Joey Pena, Julian Pena and Andy Pena, Jr.
She was born on September 16, 1933 in Three Rivers, Texas to the late Jose and Sara Urias. She was a loving mother, nana and homemaker. Lucia was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She shared so many warm hugs and her smile and laughter was contagious. We are so grateful to have her as our mother. Mom, you have left our lives, but you will never leave our hearts.
Lucia is survived by her daughters, Christina Vasquez, Belinda (Charlie) Odis and Nancy (Joseph) Diaz; sons, Raymond (Diana) Pena, Andy (Janie) Pena, Herb (Frances) Pena, and Gilbert (Danielle) Pena; brothers, Carlos and Liora; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto Pena; granddaughter, Jessica Pena; and siblings, Desi, Saturnino, Elocadio, Amador, Joe, Anastacio, Beta, Lou and Socorro.
Arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Home.
