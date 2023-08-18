Lucile Schaefer Wuensche
Lucile Schaefer
Wuensche
KERRVILLE — Lucile Schaefer Wuensche, formerly of Victoria, TX, passed away on August 16, 2023. She was born October 25, 1923 in Kenedy, TX to the late Martin and Hattie Kaiser Schaefer.
She graduated from Kenedy High School in 1941. She attended Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX and while there, was Sweetheart of the Engineers Club, elected Lantana Lady two years and was selected to Who’s Who. She graduated in January 1945 and worked for Continental Airlines as a ticket agent in San Antonio.
On June 7, 1947, she married John A. Wuensche Jr. of Bishop, TX, in Kenedy, TX. After living in Bishop, Brownsville, Eagle Pass and Premont, they moved to Victoria in 1966. She was an educator for 22 years and a 50 year member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Lucile is survived by two daughters, J’Cil Horn of Kerrville and J’Nil Jackson and husband Raymond of Ingram; two grandsons, Martin Hughes and wife Veronica and their children, Benjamin and Daniel, and Eric Hughes and wife Desireé and their children, Cooper and Grayson, all of San Antonio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Wuensche Jr. and her sister, Margaret Schaefer Schulte.
Graveside services will be 10 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, TX.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, 9806 Zac Lentz Pkwy., Victoria, TX 77904 or Eta Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, c/o Pat Babb, 4902 Elk Dr., Victoria, TX 77904.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

