LUCILE ULRICH VICTORIA - Beattrice Lucile Ulrich entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born December 22, 1929 to the late Thomas Curran and Ora Nomia Hollander in Cisco, TX. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and was a certified bowling coach. Lucile is survived by her son Joseph F. Ulrich, III; daughter JoNell Curry; brother Eddy Dean Hollander; sisters Edith Fae Harris and Cathey Ann Story. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jo Lyn Hilliard (Brian), Mandy Cardenas, Michelle Ma'ava (Upuia), and Westley Taylor II; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph F. Ulrich, Jr.; her parents Thomas Curran and Ora Nomia Hollander; her son Westley Taylor; daughter Sherron Lois Taylor Ellis; brothers William, Bobby, Andrew and Earl; and sisters Nomia Neff, Connie Birmingham, and Shirley Grantland; and her granddaughter, Rebekah Taylor. Serving as pallbearers will be Westley Taylor II, Tim Harris, Bryan Birmingham, Billy Terry, Mark Hollander and David West. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Skip Mozisek, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

