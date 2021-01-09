Lucille Edna Moeller
CUERO — Our loving Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, Lucille Edna Hohmann Moeller, left her earthly life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1935 in Moulton to Louis and Edna Ammermann Hohmann. She married Max John Moeller on February 16, 1953 in Moulton. Together they raised a family of six. Lucille had a passion for life and joy. From cooking to sewing to just how to get along in life, she was a woman of many talents. Her greatest loves were her family, especially her grand children, quilting and her farming and ranching life she built with Max. She loved to make special meals for the whole family. Her Poppyseed role, Holiday dressing, delicious homemade bread and donuts will be sorely missed. Lucille’s love for others extended way past her family. She was known to so many people as “Grandma Moeller”. Lucille’s pride and joy was her craft, sewing. She made many clothes for her kids and grandkids, repaired and adjusted many items for friends and family. The greatest of her sewing talents was quilting. She made every single one of her family members special quilts from her “stash” of fabrics. She was still quilting until the very end. For over 60 years, she and Max enjoyed farming and ranching. Even after Max passed away four years ago, Lucille continued with her cattle operation. Lucille was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Cuero, a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and of the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her six children; Max D. Moeller of Nordheim, James L. Moeller, Sr. (Joyce) of Cuero, Marilyn J. Swannack of Cuero, Sandra K. Nichols (Jon) of Arneckeville, Allen J. Moeller (Scarlett) of Cuero and Elaine G. Schmeling (Gary) of Houston; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Max; grandson, Jeffery Paul Swannack; sisters Ortenzia Zapalac, Allyne Kaiser and Delta Fojtik; brother, Louis Hohmann, Jr. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 1 pm at Freund Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 pm with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Moulton City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Grandsons, Jon Nichols, Jr., Matt Moeller, Dustin Nichols, Jimmy Moeller, John P. Swannack, Jake Moeller and Blake Schmeling. Honorary Pallbearers include Granddaughters, Jennifer Blank, Susan Moeller, Joann Fournet, Julie Moeller, Ashley McAllister, Elizabeth Skaggs, Candace Moeller and Willow Schmeling and Grandsons, Todd Swannack and Craig Swannack. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church of Cuero, FFA or 4H program of your choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
