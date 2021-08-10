Lucille Jacobs
EDNA — Our mother, Lucille Davenport Jacobs, at the age of 92 is waking up this morning in the loving arms of her Savior. “He will wipe every tear from your eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” Revelation 21:4. Our hearts are broken beyond measures but are comforted by knowing that she is healed and without pain.
Known to most as Mama. In 1975, along with her husband, son, Tommy, and daughter, Brenda, opened Jacobs Animal Health in Edna, Texas. Mom worked there until she was 89 years old. She and her husband farmed and ranched. She loved to garden and can her vegetables.
She was born on September 24, 1928 to Nash Davenport and Emma Kathryn Valigura Davenport Burris at Vienna, Texas on Ragsdale Ranch in Lavaca County.
She was united on July 17, 1943 to Eddie Thomas Jacobs in Hallettsville, Texas.
She is survived by one son and two daughters. Tommy Jacobs and Brenda Ackerman both of Edna and Dorothy Flores (Julian) of Eagle Lake, Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, one niece, Shirley Edwards of Spring, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Thomas Jacobs; one son, Eddie Nash Jacobs; her parents; brother, Charles Davenport; sister, Charity Davenport; one nephew and two nieces; and son-in-law, Wayne Ackerman.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Wesley & Lesley Jacobs and John Hodde, Mike Sorensen, Jimmy Lopez, and Robert Latimer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Burr Stafford, Jon Malek, Curtis Thedford, James Schramach, Wayne Clarke, Lindsey Lee, Jorene Hadley, Laura Grifaldo, Douglas Clark, and Ben Franklin.
A special Thank You to Jorene Hadley as her caregiver.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Ron Lynn will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Lucille’s name may be made to Morales Baptist Church, 239 CR 2831, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
