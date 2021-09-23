Lucille Olguin
VICTORIA — Lucille Olguin, 56, of Victoria, TX, Went to be with The Lord on September 19th, 2021.
Lucille Olguin was born In Victoria, TX, to Tomas and Lorenza Rodriguez.
She is survived by her mother, Lorenza Rodriguez. Her Daughter, Mary Cantu.Sons, Noel Rodriguez, Adrian Rodriguez, David Martinez. Siblings Florence Cavazos, Maria Acuna (Henry), Mary Sanchez (George), Tomasa Rangel (Marcus), Lori Rodriguez, Tommy Rodriguez Jr (Maxine).All Of Victoria, TX. Grandchildren Chloe Longoria, Cali Marroquin, Kacen Cantu, Bradyn Martinez, Jacob Rodriguez.
Lucille is preceded in death by her Father Tomas Rodriguez, Husband Martin Olguin Jr, And Daughter Savannah Marie Rodriguez.
Funeral Services will be held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home From 4 pm-7 pm, Rosary To begin at 7 pm on September 23, 2021. Mass will be held on September 24, 2021, at Santisima Trinidad at 10 am.

