Lucille Roth Karnei
ALICE — Lucille Roth Karnei, age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Matagorda, TX. She was born in Orange Grove, TX on September 10, 1929 to Otto Roth and Ella Brieger Roth.
Lucille was always active in her church and she was a member of various clubs, such as, the Petroleum Wives, Red Hat Society, and was a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed spending time at the lake and really enjoyed her special time with her dog, Mercy. Lucille liked fixing things and visiting with all her friends. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Karnei; son, Kenneth Wayne Karnei; sisters, Leona Fuhrken and Lilian Nesloney.
Lucille is survived by her son, Artis (Javona) Karnei of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Young of El Campo, TX; grandchildren, Kody (Nancy) Karnei, Keaton Karnei, Amber (Johnny Bell) Perigue, and Erin (Frank) Moya; great-grandchildren, Karolina Karnei, Madison Perigue, Makenna Perigue, Oliver Bell, Bradley Moya, and Rowan Moya; and sister, Marrian Baldeschwiler.
The family will have a private Graveside Service with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request all donations be made to her church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
