Zissa, Lucille
LUCILLE ZISSA SHINER - Lucille Zissa, 79, joined her heavenly family Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born January 7, 1941 in Witting to the late John and Agnes (Cerny) Pilat. She was married to her beloved Edmund "Zeke" Zissa for 57 years until his passing in 2015. They were members of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and we were humble servants to the church and our Lord. Lucille was a nurse for 54 years and worked at Yoakum Community Hospital as a surgical nurse for many of those years. Survivors are dear friends, Connie and Jeff Mraz of Shiner and Betty and Hank Novak of Shiner; a host of nieces and nephews and godchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

