LUCILLE ZISSA SHINER - Lucille Zissa, 79, joined her heavenly family Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born January 7, 1941 in Witting to the late John and Agnes (Cerny) Pilat. She was married to her beloved Edmund "Zeke" Zissa for 57 years until his passing in 2015. They were members of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and we were humble servants to the church and our Lord. Lucille was a nurse for 54 years and worked at Yoakum Community Hospital as a surgical nurse for many of those years. Survivors are dear friends, Connie and Jeff Mraz of Shiner and Betty and Hank Novak of Shiner; a host of nieces and nephews and godchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.