Lucindo Escobar, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Lucindo Escobar, Jr. a native of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 in Victoria. Family and friends will gather for visitation and service at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Ave., in Port Lavaca, Monday, March 15th, 2021. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM and a service will be held at 1:00PM celebrating Lucindo’s passion for life and his resilience to never give up. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Escobar, Eric Escobar, Ronnie Escobar, Ernest Valasquez, Joe Luna and Gage Delbosque.
Lucindo was born October 23, 1962 to the late Lucindo, Sr. and Amada Soloya Escobar. Lucindo worked hard all of his life, going back to school later in life to get his GED and going to vocational school, he was determined to always achieve better. Lucindo had a passion of Rock’N Roll music and was an avid reader, especially Stephen King novels. As well, Lucindo loved horror movies and foreign films. He had all his grandchildren enthused about watching horror movies with him and enjoyed the time they got to spend with him. Time fishing and being out on a boat brought Lucindo great peace.
Lucindo is survived by his six children, Eric Escobar and his wife, Erlinda, John Christopher Ozuna, Stefanie Escobar, Jennifer Escobar, Brandon Escobar and his wife, Jennifer, and Kimberly Orta; his brother, Ronnie Escobar and his wife, Christina; sister, Norma Allison and her husband, Arthur; 11 adoring grandchildren and one great-grandchild; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel Port Lavaca.
