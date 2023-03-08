Lucy Dell Worley Reza

She is survived by her husband Agustin Reza. She is also survived by her daughters, Kristy Walton and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, her grandchildren Natasha (Jeff) Tompkins, Dorie Walton, Victoria (Ty) Jimerson, Madeline (Ryan) Sexton, Ryan Wisnoski, great grandchildren Brendan, Bladen, and Brantin Tompkins, Everleigh Walton, and Thomas and Eli Jimerson, and brother Erwin (Sonny) H. Landgrebe along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Cole Walton, sisters Mary Lou Rabke, Delores Prasek and Viola Rohan, brother Leroy Landgrebe, brothers-in-law, Harold “Shine” Koenig, Joe Ray Prasek, and Arwood Rohan, and sister-in-law, Norma Landgrebe.
Visitation is 6-8 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service at 1 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandson Ryan Wisnoski, great grandsons Brendan, Bladen, and Brantin Tompkins, and nephews David and Roger Landgrebe.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department, Vanderbilt Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, or donor’s choice.
