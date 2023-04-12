Lucy Garcia
PORT LAVACA — Lucy Garcia, age 89, passed away Thursday, April 6th, 2023. She was born May, 23rd, 1933, to the late Anacleto Garcia and Sarita Flores.
She is survived by her daughters Adelita Bazan (Arturo) of Austwell, Alice G. Acosta of Victoria, and Lucy Garcia of Port Lavaca; sons Martin Garcia (Leticia R.) and George Garcia of Port Lavaca. Siblings Dora Corona, Cruz Ramirez, Katie Garcia, Vickie Saenz, Mary Valenzuela, Sarah Suchil, and Jose “Cleto” Garcia.
Lucy is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 95 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Santos, Paul, and Philip Garcia. Sister Amelia Flores, and brothers Jesse Garcia and Gregorio Garcia.
Visitation will begin Friday, April 14th, 2023 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 5-8 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Visitation will continue at Saint Ann’s in Port Comfort, Texas, Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at 12 pm with Funeral Mass to begin at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Rey Acosta, Santos Garcia Jr., Michael Bazan, Corey Garcia, John Eric Quintanilla, and Robert Flowers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Garcia, Jonathan Rangel, Christopher Garcia, Jennifer Garcia, Angel Uresti, Joanna Flowers
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca 361-575-3212

