LUCY M. KURTZ CUERO - Lucy M. Kurtz, 89, of Cuero passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born March 6, 1930 in Lavaca County to the late Joseph and Victoria Krhovjak. She married Henry Kurtz May 27, 1947 in Fayette County. She was a homemaker and had a great love for her family. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Kurtz of Cuero; son, William Kurtz of Katy; grandchildren, Jennifer and Ed Kelly of Huffman, Rhonda Kurtz of Galveston, Lianna E. Arriaga of San Antonio, J.R. Trujillo of Katy, Olivia Trujillo of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Eddie Jr and Madilyn Kelly of Huffman, Esperanza and Dakota Tolley of Houston, Dylan, Carmen and Layla Atkinson of San Antonio and Angel, William Jr. and Julio Fermin Tolley of Houston. She is preceded in death by her husband; son, Ronald Kurtz; sister, Della Schulte and brother, Joseph Krhovjak. Pallbearers include Buddy Schulte, Butch Schulte, Ed Kelly Sr., Eddie Kelly Jr. and J.R. Trujillo. An honorary pallbearer is William Kurtz. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary recited at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza presiding. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
