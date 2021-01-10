Lucy Martinez Zamora
VICTORIA — Lucy Martinez Zamora, 83, was called to heaven, January 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends will gather for visitation Sunday, January 10th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:00AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady Victory on Laurent Street in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Lucy as pallbearers will be Neil Zamora, Brandon Zamora, Dylan Zamora, Michael Zamora, Garrett Zamora, Andrew Zamora, James Zamora, John Zamora, Megan Gregurek, and Lauren Zamora.
Lucy, the eleventh of twelve children, was born December 19, 1937, in Tynan, TX to the late Ascension and Crisanta Guerrero Martinez. Lucy was a graduate of Bloomington High School. She married the love of her life, Santiago G. Zamora, August 2, 1959 and together they started their family. Her passion was her home and her family; enjoyed every bit of it! Being a homemaker and caring for her family, Lucy was “The One”, she was the person that any of her children or grandchildren could call and she would be there no matter what time of the day it was. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lucy and her husband were long time active members of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She served as a part of several ministries in the church: Liturgy Ministry, Eucharistic Ministry, ACTS, and Catholic Daughters. She also attended many ACTS retreats and taught the younger congregation members in CCD. Lucy and Santiago are currently members of Our Lady of Victoria Catholic Church. Lucy was nicknamed the “Tamale Queen”, by her family and neighbors, her tamales were the best. But if asked what she wanted to eat any time any day it would be a Whataburger hamburger. Over the years, Lucy also enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Ascension and Crisanta Martinez; son, David G. Zamora; 10 siblings, Irene Longoria, Adella Martinez, Dora Silva, Molly Flores, Lilly Rodriguez, Joe Martinez, Robert Martinez, Reuben Martinez, Benicio Martinez and infant brother, Rosendo Martinez.
Lucy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Santiago Zamora; sons, Michael A. Zamora and wife, Milissa, James H. Zamora and wife, Lori, John A. Zamora and wife, Shellie; grandchildren, Lauren L. Zamora, Megan Gregurek and husband, Ryan, Brandon J. Zamora, Neil M. Zamora, Dylan Zamora, Garrett M. Zamora, and Andrew J. Zamora; brother, Martin G. Martinez and wife, Josefina; along with numerous other loving family members and friends
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
Online Poll
Are you a good speller?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.