LUDWIG LUDY J. JANAK HALLETTSVILLE - Ludwig "Ludy" J. Janak, 80, of Hallettsville, passed away March 17, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1939, to Mike V. & Lillie Wagner Janak, in Lavaca County, TX. He served in the U.S. Army from October 1958 to October 1960. Ludy married Ruby Diane Muska on November 16, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Yoakum and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. Ludy worked for the DuPont Chemical plant in Victoria for 36 years where he was a lab supervisor. After his retirement in 1998, Ludy and Diane moved from Victoria to Hallettsville where they have been members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Ludy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, tending his garden and grapevines, and watching wildlife. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, making wine, listening to old country music and reading about Native American history. Ludy took pleasure in telling stories while drinking pivo (beer) and barbecuing for his family. Ludy is survived by: his wife Diane; daughter Sherri Wagner & husband David; son Brandon Janak & wife Lori; 3 brothers, Patrick Janak & wife Monika, Edmond Janak & wife Frances, and Benjamin Janak & wife Linda; 4 sisters, Mary Jo Veit, Gussie Kelnar, Terri Nerren & husband Nick, and Rose Knox & husband Bob; and 5 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Madelyn & Camryn Wagner, and Trevor & Tyler Janak. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws Shirley Wendel & husband Paul, and Virgie Kendrick & husband Mike; brother-in-laws Jimmy Muska, and Glen Muska and wife Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ludy was preceded in death by: his parents; 2 brothers, Norbert & Julius Janak; and brother-in-laws Lawrence Veit & Raymond Kelnar. Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church, American Heart Association, and Donor's Choice.
