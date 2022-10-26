Luis A. Mercado
VICTORIA — Luis is now dancing to his 1980s music around the world, as he would like it. Our beloved Luis was a Veteran in the United States Marine Corp. Luis enjoyed listening to his music, watching his Seinfield collection as well as his boxing match videos. He had a very noble soul and somewhat naive at times, but a very strong will. He enjoyed cooking his favorite Puerto Rican dishes and sharing with anyone who approached his door. Luis enjoyed collecting old cars, movies and all of the related memorabilia. Luis at the age of 14 read the entire encyclopedia Britannica just because he was bored. Reading was important to him, and he enjoyed it so. Luis worked as a CDL trainee instructor for Schneider trucking as well as JB Hunt, afterwards he became a correctional officer for the state of Texas and held a job as a security officer. He is survived by his children Bernice Mercado, Luis F. Mercado, Keith Mercado, Grandchildren Kaimana Mercado, Ka’ikena Mercado, Mother Guillermina Quinonez, sister Bernice Hazucha, brother-in-law Kevin Hazucha, brother Richard Mercado, Stepfather Israel Rivera, several nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Luis life will be held at a later date in the privacy of family.
