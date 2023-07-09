Luis M. Palacios
VICTORIA — Luis M. Palacios, 98, of Victoria, passed away on July 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Luis was born in Ganado to Cruz Palacios Sr. and Elpidia Martinez on August 25, 1924. He married Julia Hernandez on April 26, 1953 in Edcouch, Tx. He was employed by Alcoa for 30 years. He was involved in Catechesis Familiar, Ushers Club and Funeral Meals Ministry at Our Lady of Sorrows; Knights of Columbus, Marriage Encounter, parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, and he served as an election official at the O’Connor Elementary Precinct.
Luis is preceded in death by parents; first wife, Ricarda N. Palacios; second wife, Julia Palacios, mother of his children; third wife, Dolores C. Palacios; brothers, Cruz Palacios Jr., and Frank Palacios; sisters, Francisca Molina, Silvestra Garcia, and Olivia Huerta; son, Louis Palacios; and son-in-law, Rudy De Los Santos.
Luis is survived by daughters, Cynthia Palacios, Estella De Los Santos, Mary Santellana (Robert), Henrietta Castillo (Johnny); son, Jesse Palacios (Karen); daughter-in-law, Josefina Palacios; sister-in-law, Irene Palacios; brother-in-law, Jose Huerta; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria on Monday, July 10, 2023. Visitation will be at 9am, Rosary will be at 9:30am, and Mass at 10am with Father Jonas officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rosewood Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Palacios, Robert Santellana, Anthony Palacios, Eric De Los Santos, Joshua Santellana Sr. Tim Castillo, Jacob Castillo, and Joseph Palacios.
Memorials may be given to Harbor Hospice.
The family of Luis M. Palacios wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Harbor Hospice and caregiver, Rose, from Outreach Services.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.