Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr.
VICTORIA — Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr., went to be with the Lord June 21, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born October 11, 1929 in Eagle Lake, Texas to the late Jose and Elena Barrios.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 with a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons Sisto Cantu, Pete Cantu, Rudy Cantu and John Cantu, Sr. and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janie Barrios; children Belinda Cantu, Luis (Selena) Barrios, Jr., Joe A. (Crystal Diaz) Barrios and Mario Cruz (Jennifer Reyna) Barrios; sister Virginia Sierra; 25 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
Luis was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed spending time in the garage and always enjoyed listening to music.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
