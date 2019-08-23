LUIS ENRIQUE PINA-NARVAEZ PORT LAVACA - Luis Enrique Pina-Narvaez, 30, of Port Lavaca, passed away on August 16, 2019 in West, TX. Luis was born in Mante, Mexico to Enrique Pina-Martinez and Maricela Narvaez-Rodriguez on March 9, 1989. He attended high school at Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca and graduated from St. Edwards University in Austin, TX, with a Master's degree in Counseling. Luis worked as a therapist for Dallas Children's Advocacy Center while enrolled in a PhD program at Texas Wesleyan University. He was active in the Dallas Independent Volleyball Association (DIVAs). Luis is preceded in death by his grandfather, Fidel Narvaez. He is survived by his parents, Maricela Narvaez-Rodriguez and Enrique Pina-Martinez; brothers, David Pina-Narvaez and Omar Pina-Narvaez; sister-in-law, Holly Pina; nephew, Michael Pina; and niece, Madison Pina. Visitation will be held from 6PM to 7PM with a Rosary at 7PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with the Fr. Max Landman officiating. Burial will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Pina, Alfredo Camacho, Marcelino Justo, Jesse Saldivar, Tony Jimenez, and George Granados. In lieu of flowers, the Pina Family is asking for donations to a scholarship fund in Luis's name. Please PayPal donations to luispinascholarshipfund@gmail.com. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
- 5 arrested in Swan Drive shooting investigation (1)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Beth Brink: Hydration is a must in South Texas (1)
- Special education cooperative gears up for another school year (1)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Online Poll
Did you live in a dorm while at college?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.