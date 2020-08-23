Luisa M. Vallejo
VICTORIA — Luisa M. Vallejo went to be with the Lord August 16, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Seguin, Texas June 20, 1922 to the late Pedro and Genevieve Mireles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edelmiro Vallejo, Sr.; sister Maria Susanna Mireles; brothers Juan Mireles, Secondino Mireles, David Mireles, and Pete Mireles.
She is survived by her children Elmer Vallejo, Jr., Richard (Lynn Gallager) Vallejo, Louisa Vasquez, Hope Martinez (Mario), Lula Vallejo, Gloria Vallejo and Irma Medellin; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Luisa was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, watching the Cowboys, playing Bingo, watching spanish soap operas and family gatherings.
Private services will be held with pallbearers Tony Vasquez, John “Ricky” Vasquez, Eric Martinez, Jaime Martinez, Mario Martinez and Justin Medellin and honorary pallbearers Jacob Medellin and Genny Vallejo.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (15)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- A Culture of Deceit (2)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.