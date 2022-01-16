Lula Ann Ruddick
PORT LAVACA — Lula Ann Ruddick, 87, of Hitchcock (formerly of Port Lavaca), passed away January 14, 2022. She was born November 16, 1934 in Sweeny, TX to Reese Porter and Mary Elizabeth Sweeny. Lula worked as an LVN for Memorial Medical Center for many years and was a Catholic.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Robinson (Leonidas); sons, Joseph Michael “Mike” Ruddick and Kenneth Wayne Ruddick (Lisa); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Ruddick; son, Gregory Paul Ruddick; parents; brother, Richard P. Sweeny; and grandson, Cody Paul Ruddick.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

