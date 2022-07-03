Lula Taylor
FRISCO — Lula Faye (Bailey) Taylor, 97, of Frisco, TX, passed away June 26, 2022. She was born November 12, 1924, in Haskell, TX, to Lula Gertrude (Shriver) & Carlie Davis Bailey. Lula attended college & worked as a secretary in the education industry. She married the love of her life, Billy Joe Taylor, on March 28, 1948, in Electra, TX. Lula was dearly loved & will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Lula is survived by her daughter, Belinda Mathis & her husband, Johnny (who was Lula’s favorite son-in-law), of Frisco; son, Bill Taylor & his wife, Sharon, of Bay City; grandchildren, Linsy (Scott) Sechler of Moncks Corner, SC, & Drew Taylor of Bay City; great-grandchildren, Austin & Camille Sechler; sisters, Frances Brogdon of Frisco, Virginia Blackwell of Keller & Dorlyne Howard of San Antonio.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Joe Taylor; parents, Carlie & Lula Bailey; sister, Doris Holcomb; & daughter, Brenda Lu Taylor.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, TX, officiated by Pastor Terry Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to First Baptist Church of Edna, TX. To convey condolences & submit an online memorial, visit TJMfuneral.com.

