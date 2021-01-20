Lullia Mae Mueller
VICTORIA — On Saturday, January 16, 2021 Lullia Mae Mueller peacefully passed away at the age of 89. Visitation and rosary will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on Thursday, January 21 from 5-7. Rosary will be at 7:00. Funeral Mass will be held on January 22 at 10:00 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lullia Mae was born on December 16, 1931 in Victoria, Texas to Frank and Vera Weitz. After attending Vanderbilt High School she married Herbert O. Mueller in 1949. They have lived their whole lives in Victoria, Texas. Lullia Mae was a devout Catholic, member of Holy Family and loved the Lord and her family.
Lullia Mae is survived by her husband, Herbert Mueller, children, Michael (Josephine), Sandra Barker (Charles), Gary (Karen) and James (Keitha), brothers, Robert, Gerald, Tom, Ronnie, Herb, and Mark; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Lullia Mae was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Elvira Weitz; siblings, Rosalie Hoser, Royce Weitz, and Betty Schneider.
Pallbearers will be Justin Mueller, John Mueller, Jim Mueller, Aiden Mueller, David Giles, and Jeff Ramirez.
The service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/HolyFamilyVictoria
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
