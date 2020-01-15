LUPE G. BALADEZ BLOOMINGTON - Lupe G. Baladez, 71 of Bloomington passed away Sun., Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 13, 1948 in Long Mott, TX to the late Nieves and Francisca Galindo. She is survived by her daughters Mary Ellen Cisneros (Ernest Sr.), Petra De la Garza (Nat); sons Martin Baladez Sr. (Josie), Jose Baladez Jr. (Tina), Pedro Baladez Sr. (Lisa), Carlos Baladez Sr. (Yvonne Gonzales); sister Patricia Castillo; brothers Julian, Jose, Pedro, and Valentin Galindo; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Lupe is preceded in death by her husband Jose Baladez Sr; sister Beatrice Garza, and brother Genaro Galindo. Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St) with a Rosary beginning at 7. Services for Lupe will be on Frid., Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 am at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Bloomington, TX with interment immediately following at San Jose Cemetery.

