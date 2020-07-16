LUPE CUELLAR HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Lupe Cuellar Hernandez, age 83 from Victoria passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born July 10, 1937 in Placedo to the late Narciso and Juanita Cuellar Hernandez. He is survived by daughter Ester Hernandez of Victoria, sons Hector Hernandez of Victoria and Albert (Alice) Hernandez of Austin, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way, brothers Frank Hernandez (Mary Delfa) of Victoria and Robert Hernandez of Beeville. He is preceded in death by parents, wife Lupita, daughter Janet Hernandez Rangel, infant son Albert Dwayne Hernandez, brother Fabian Hernandez, sisters Antonia "Toni" Reyes, and Maria Anita Hernandez. Lupe C. Hernandez was a loving and devoted family man, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor. He was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church ministries: Knights of Columbus, Usher, Guadalupana Society, Eucharistic Minister, Shut-in Ministry, Cursillo Movement, CCD Security and helpful wherever he was needed with a smile and a joke. Lupe was very active in his community and involved with many organizations: Red Cross Volunteer, Ballet Folklorico de Victoria, Voter Registration Campaigns, LULAC, and Senior Citizen Member. Lupe was incredibly supportive of his children's sports activities and anything else they were involved in. He was a life-long business owner and salesman of Texas Truck and Trailer Parts. A Rosary will begin Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:15pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Hector Hernandez, Jr., Albert Hernandez, Jr., Andrew Rangel, and Renaldo Gomez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Hernandez, Dylan Rivera, Chris Hernandez, Jr., and Anthony Ray Hernandez Perez. Floral committee will be Amanda Hernandez Gomez, Angela Hernandez, Suzanne Hernandez, Erica Rangel, Jamie Hernandez, Hailey Trevino, Heidi Martinez, Mariah Cortez, Emma Marie Hernandez, Ava Hernandez, Adalyn Hernandez, and Kaylee Hernandez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
