Lupe Garza
VICTORIA — Lupe Garza. Age 87 of Victoria passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born August 8, 1934 in Goliad, Texas to the late Alvino Garza Sr. and Julia Flores Garza.
He is survived by his sister Mary Maldonado (Rudy) from Victoria. Preceded in death by sisters Josephine Pena and Estella Montez; brothers, Frank Garza, Alvino Garza Jr., and Joseph F. Garza.
He loved all his nieces and nephews. Lupe was a Rancher and Farmer almost all his life, He worked at the Incarnate Word Convent until he retired.
Rosary to be recited Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 8:15am. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Nobel San Jose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrea Garcia, Frankie Garza, Jo David Garza, Shiloh Monroe, Joe Garza Jr, and Tj Bryant. Honorary Pallbearer will be Rudy Maldonado.
I want to thank his niece and great nieces and all the nurses and doctors at Detar who took care of him and made him feel very special. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

